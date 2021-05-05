Go to Hector Haffle's profile
@haffle
Download free
green leaves under blue sky during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Atlixco, Atlixco, Mexico
Published on iPhone 11
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Leaf

Related collections

Green Palette
12 photos · Curated by Katherine Forbes
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
HD Art Wallpapers
Plant Kingdom
333 photos · Curated by Indi.cade
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking