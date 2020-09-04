Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Nina Mercado
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 4, 2020
Canon, EOS 5D Mark IV
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
workshop
tool box
wire
wiring
monkey wrench
nuts
bolts
car garage
mechanic
tools
garage
unit
HD Grey Wallpapers
electronics
Keyboard Backgrounds
hardware
computer keyboard
computer hardware
HD Computer Wallpapers
Backgrounds
Related collections
STO
16 photos · Curated by Anatoly Murashka
sto
Car Images & Pictures
machine
Ted's Tools
15 photos · Curated by Alex Gillespie
tool
HD Grey Wallpapers
power tool
BAM/ICA Dale Mabry
41 photos · Curated by Corin Harmon-Tomasello
bam
Car Images & Pictures
vehicle