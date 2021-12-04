Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Bailey Newlin
@bailey154_
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 5, 2021
Canon, EOS 6D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
annonaceae
Tree Images & Pictures
acanthaceae
Flower Images
blossom
vegetation
Free images
Related collections
Diverse Women
396 photos · Curated by Oree Virtual
Women Images & Pictures
Girls Photos & Images
People Images & Pictures
Food
67 photos · Curated by Emanuel Musa
Food Images & Pictures
vegetable
plant
The Architecture Catwalk
17 photos · Curated by Hello I'm Nik
architecture
building
line