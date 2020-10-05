Go to Clemens van Lay's profile
Available for hire
Download free
grayscale photo of tower under cloudy sky
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Ibbenbüren, Deutschland
Published on Canon EOS 80D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Mining Meets Sky

Related collections

Gritty Victorian
151 photos · Curated by Lee Mueller
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
human
Portfolio
98 photos · Curated by Justin Reynolds
portfolio
HD Grey Wallpapers
transportation
celonis
102 photos · Curated by Anke Schäfer
celoni
outdoor
human
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking