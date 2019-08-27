Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Nuh Enes Sakallı
@nuhenes
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
İstanbul , Turkey
Published
on
August 27, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Portrait of Hüseyin Avni Dede
Related tags
i̇stanbul
Turkey Images & Pictures
hüseyin avni dede
portrait
old man
nikon d3300
nikon
d3300
camera
People Images & Pictures
face
human
beard
HD Grey Wallpapers
Backgrounds
Related collections
Old men
5 photos
· Curated by Christa Cocilo
old man
face
human
Male Faces
34 photos
· Curated by Audrey Bartron
male
face
human
Old People
272 photos
· Curated by Doug Vos
Old People Pictures
human
elderly