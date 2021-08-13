Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Dave Hoefler
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Caledonia, WI, USA
Published
on
August 13, 2021
Canon, EOS 5D Mark IV
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Colors of the Moment
Related tags
caledonia
wi
usa
Nature Images
Sunset Images & Pictures
HD Sky Wallpapers
wisconsin river
Cloud Pictures & Images
vertical
Summer Images & Pictures
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
serene
calm
colorful
river
scenic
no people
outdoors
dusk
Free stock photos
Related collections
Remote
28 photos
· Curated by Susie Crawford
remote
outdoor
building
SKY
664 photos
· Curated by Zülal
HD Sky Wallpapers
outdoor
Sunset Images & Pictures
Light
1,691 photos
· Curated by Denise Petrey
Light Backgrounds
outdoor
HQ Background Images