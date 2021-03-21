Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Tien Vu Ngoc
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
March 21, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Collection #50: Eric E. Anderson
9 photos
· Curated by Eric Anderson
collection
plant
Website Backgrounds
Tranquil
47 photos
· Curated by Jennifer Ann
tranquil
outdoor
Sunset Images & Pictures
Vertical
187 photos
· Curated by Cassie Criminger
vertical
HD Grey Wallpapers
Brown Backgrounds
Related tags
building
architecture
worship
temple
People Images & Pictures
human
shrine
altar
church
HD Art Wallpapers
Buddha Images
pagoda
Brown Backgrounds
PNG images