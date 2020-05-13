Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Olena Lev
@olenalev
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Italy
Published on
May 13, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Italy Pictures & Images
ground
Tree Images & Pictures
ivy
tree trunk
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Public domain images
Related collections
Holiday Mood
444 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
HD Holiday Wallpapers
plant
Christmas Images
Christian
142 photos
· Curated by Ben White
HD Christian Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
Website Backgrounds
Food
178 photos
· Curated by Lily Meade
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
plant