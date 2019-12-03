Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Bundo Kim
@bundo
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 3, 2019
OLYMPUS CORPORATION, PEN-F
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
plant
People Images & Pictures
human
Flower Images
blossom
flower arrangement
flower bouquet
petal
jar
vase
pottery
potted plant
Free images
Related collections
food & nutrition
84 photos · Curated by Mona G
nutrition
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
Free Spirit
38 photos · Curated by Jennifer Ann
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Girls Photos & Images
Collection #171: FiftyThree
9 photos · Curated by FiftyThree
outdoor
plant
HD Wallpapers