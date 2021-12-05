Go to weibo Liu's profile
@kurokoukou
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
中国广东省深圳市龙华区
Published on FUJIFILM, X100V
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Foxconn,富士康，打工人

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

中国广东省深圳市龙华区
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human
clothing
apparel
coat
bag
office building
building
road
railing
HD Wallpapers

Related collections

Farmland and Fields
500 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
farmland
field
farm
Nature
1,978 photos · Curated by Alex Chaves
Nature Images
outdoor
HD Blue Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking