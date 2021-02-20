Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jonathan Servais
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Santa Monica, CA, USA
Published
on
February 20, 2021
Canon, EOS Rebel SL2
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
santa monica
ca
usa
santa monica pier
santa monica beach
santa monica california
white dress
white aesthetic
beach girl
dreamy sky
pacific ocean
blonde woman
blonde girl
blonde hair
HD White Wallpapers
clothing
apparel
dress
People Images & Pictures
human
Public domain images
Related collections
DISCOVER NEW GROUNDS
51 photos
· Curated by Sven L'bauer
outdoor
road
HD Grey Wallpapers
Slices of Sky
143 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
building
architecture
HD Windows Wallpapers
Technology
270 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
technology
electronic
HD Phone Wallpapers