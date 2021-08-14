Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
hosein solimani
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 14, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
The heart feels stopped The photographer takes a silent photo
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
clothing
apparel
People Images & Pictures
human
coat
jacket
photo
photography
photographer
camera
electronics
portrait
face
Free images
Related collections
Moody Landscapes
38 photos
· Curated by Martha Bergmann
moody
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Minimal
590 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
minimal
outdoor
HQ Background Images
Uplifting
87 photos
· Curated by Robert Milos
uplifting
outdoor
HQ Background Images