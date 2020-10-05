Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Steve Sharp
@sharp3
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
San Diego, CA, USA
Published
on
October 5, 2020
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Chairs on balconies
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
san diego
ca
usa
steve sharp
chair
architecture
apartments
free photos
random
balcony
matrix
boxes
urban
town
building
HD City Wallpapers
high rise
home decor
apartment building
Backgrounds
Related collections
lines
54 photos
· Curated by Cecilia De Lucia
line
architecture
HQ Background Images
Holistic Health
549 photos
· Curated by Jessica Pantermuehl
holistic
Health Images
plant
Urban Folk
287 photos
· Curated by Clem Onojeghuo
urban
People Images & Pictures
man