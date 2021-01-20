Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Lenstravelier
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Gandhinagar, Gujarat, India
Published
on
January 20, 2021
Canon, EOS RP
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Jungle Babbler
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
india
gandhinagar
gujarat
Birds Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
wildlife
wildlife photography
outdoor
bokeh background
Nature Images
Animals Images & Pictures
agelaius
blackbird
beak
finch
Free stock photos
Related collections
Breakfast
56 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
breakfast
Food Images & Pictures
pancake
Atmosphères/Magic in the air
76 photos
· Curated by Jules Fouchy
Cloud Pictures & Images
Sunset Images & Pictures
outdoor
Nature Retreat
109 photos
· Curated by Peter Fong
outdoor
HD Wood Wallpapers
HQ Background Images