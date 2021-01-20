Go to Lenstravelier's profile
Available for hire
Download free
brown bird on brown tree branch
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Gandhinagar, Gujarat, India
Published on Canon, EOS RP
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Jungle Babbler

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

india
gandhinagar
gujarat
Birds Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
wildlife
wildlife photography
outdoor
bokeh background
Nature Images
Animals Images & Pictures
agelaius
blackbird
beak
finch
Free stock photos

Related collections

Breakfast
56 photos · Curated by Andrew Neel
breakfast
Food Images & Pictures
pancake
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking