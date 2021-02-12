Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
olaf scheffers
@olafski
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
February 12, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
worship
Buddha Images
HD Art Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human
Brown Backgrounds
architecture
building
buddhism
buddha statue
hat
clothing
apparel
shrine
temple
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Top 100 Most Downloaded Photos of 2017
79 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
blog
Mountains
9 photos
· Curated by Konrad Parasiński
Mountain Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Snow Wallpapers
Triangles
105 photos
· Curated by Sergey Ukolov
triangle
building
architecture