Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 8, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Bali, Indonesia
Related tags
statue
bali
traditional
temple
culture
carving
Best Stone Pictures & Images
indonesia
sculpture
HD Art Wallpapers
vegetation
plant
land
outdoors
Nature Images
People Images & Pictures
human
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Wood Wallpapers
furniture
Free pictures
Related collections
bee
31 photos
· Curated by molly robben
Bee Pictures & Images
Flower Images
plant
Travel
432 photos
· Curated by Kieran Taylor
Travel Images
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
Eid
26 photos
· Curated by Hello I'm Nik
eid
human
People Images & Pictures