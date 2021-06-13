Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Joshua J. Cotten
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Backyard, Cordova, TN, USA
Published
on
June 13, 2021
Canon, EOS 7D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
A mourning dove perched on a pole.
Related tags
backyard
cordova
tn
usa
Birds Images
dove
tennessee
mourning dove
perched
backyard bird
Nature Images
outdoors
wildlife
Animals Images & Pictures
pigeon
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Birds
20 photos
· Curated by Susan Carter
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
Backyard Birds
430 photos
· Curated by Joshua J. Cotten
backyard
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
i spy
115 photos
· Curated by Amalia LeMier
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife