Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Nils Johan Gabrielsen
@nyggen
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
March 5, 2020
Canon, EOS 80D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
waterfowl
swan
grouse
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Maker
63 photos
· Curated by Luisa Carbonelli
maker
craft
HD Art Wallpapers
Churches
205 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
church
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
Diverse Women
399 photos
· Curated by Oree Virtual
Women Images & Pictures
Girls Photos & Images
People Images & Pictures