person about to climb snowy mountain
Tsongmo Lake, India
Canon, EOS 70D
Lake Tsongmo (also called Tsangpo or Changu) is a glacial lake a few hours from Gangtok, the capital of the Indian state of Sikkim. The lake gets its share of tourists who come there for the yak rides, but not too many of these bother to take the short cable car ride up the mountain. Those that do are greeted by this vista of the mountains around, including the Kanchenjunga. They were setting up to shoot for a Bengali movie on the morning that I was there, and I got this shot of one of the actresses sauntering about as she waited.

