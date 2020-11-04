Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
haim charbit
@haim_charbit18
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
11 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
Eagle Images & Pictures
beak
Chicken Images & Pictures
poultry
fowl
bald eagle
Public domain images
Related collections
Magical
52 photos
· Curated by Becca Berggren
magical
plant
field
Made by hand
14 photos
· Curated by Emma Mitchell
hand
craft
tool
night
202 photos
· Curated by spear spear
night
Star Images
outdoor