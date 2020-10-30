Go to mostafa meraji's profile
brown and white concrete building near green trees under white sky during daytime
ارمنستانPublished on Free to use under the Unsplash License

معماری یک مدرسه علمیه در شهر اشمیاتزه - ارمنستان - عکاسی با موبایل

