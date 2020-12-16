Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Visual Stories || Micheile
@micheile
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Published
on
December 16, 2020
Canon EOS 550D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Wood Wallpapers
Paper Backgrounds
Christmas Images
diy
decorations
seasonal
season
bag
paper stars
december
greetings
wrapping
flatlay
overhead
celebrate
festive
scissors
glue
decor
decorate
Backgrounds
Related collections
my visual stories christmas flatlays 2020
57 photos
· Curated by Visual Stories || Micheile
flatlay
Christmas Images
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Holidays
151 photos
· Curated by Jessica Pantermuehl
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
Christmas Images
Christmas
35 photos
· Curated by Christina Burroughs
Christmas Images
HD Holiday Wallpapers
xma