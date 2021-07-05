Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Pratik Agrawal
@pratik98
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Potsdam, Germany
Published on
July 5, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
potsdam
germany
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
tree trunk
walkway
path
Grass Backgrounds
architecture
building
castle
fort
sidewalk
pavement
Backgrounds
Related collections
Iranians
2,740 photos
· Curated by Ashkan Forouzani
iranian
iranian person
iran
Flatlay Items
418 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
flatlay
desk
work
Wild
534 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
wild
Flower Images
plant