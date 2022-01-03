Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Scribbling Geek
@scribblinggeek
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8d
ago
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7500
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Illuminated Christmas Poinsettia Decorations
Related tags
Christmas Images
decorations
poinsettia
xmas
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
maple
maple leaf
photography
photo
Flower Images
blossom
Free stock photos
Related collections
Street Life
166 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
street
HD City Wallpapers
building
Pattern & Symmetry
255 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
symmetry
HD Pattern Wallpapers
architecture
People
525 photos
· Curated by Isaac Holmgren
People Images & Pictures
human
Women Images & Pictures