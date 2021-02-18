Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Russ Ward
@rssemfam
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
De Soto, IL, USA
Published
on
February 18, 2021
NIKON D3200
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A cedar tree with snow caught in the branches.
Related tags
de soto
il
usa
HD Snow Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
snow in tree
evergreen
cedar
cedar tree
snow cedar
snowy cedar
Nature Images
outdoors
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
ice
frost
conifer
abies
Free stock photos
Related collections
Whitespace
117 photos
· Curated by Todd Quackenbush
whitespace
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
UX and Storytelling
439 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
indoor
room
interior design
Friends
209 photos
· Curated by Monae Harris
friend
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures