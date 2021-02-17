Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Sheila Swayze
@frozenmoments
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
British Columbia, Canada
Published
on
February 18, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Northern breed dog in winter snow
Related tags
british columbia
canada
Dog Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Snow Wallpapers
pet
labrador retriever
Animals Images & Pictures
canine
mammal
outdoors
Free images
Related collections
Texture
75 photos
· Curated by Kate Radcliffe
Texture Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Best of NASA
18 photos
· Curated by NASA
nasa
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Life's a Party
1,012 photos
· Curated by Sholto Ramsay
Party Backgrounds
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures