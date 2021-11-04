Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Nazar Magellan
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 4, 2021
Hasselblad, L1D-20c
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
bush
vegetation
plant
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
Landscape Images & Pictures
land
woodland
HD Forest Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
grove
aerial view
field
conifer
Creative Commons images
Related collections
She's a Flower
313 photos · Curated by Susan Wilkinson
Flower Images
plant
flora
Food
240 photos · Curated by Florian Klien
Food Images & Pictures
meal
plate
Cities of Old
211 photos · Curated by Rebecca Matthews
old
HD City Wallpapers
House Images