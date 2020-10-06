Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Robert Baird
@robertbaird
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 6, 2020
iPhone 8
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Golf Stony Lick Golf Course in West Virginia
Related tags
golf
golf course
golf walking
Light Backgrounds
flare
Grass Backgrounds
plant
People Images & Pictures
human
Tree Images & Pictures
sunlight
outdoors
Nature Images
HD Scenery Wallpapers
path
field
vegetation
tree trunk
lawn
trail
Public domain images
Related collections
Food Flatlays
23 photos
· Curated by Julie Bujoteuse
flatlay
Food Images & Pictures
breakfast
surf surf surf
65 photos
· Curated by Karolina Kolacz
surf
Beach Images & Pictures
sea
Collection #115: Andrew Wilkinson
6 photos
· Curated by Andrew Wilkinson
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
HD Wallpapers