Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Nina Luong
@ninaluong
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
August 3, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
pepper
gardener
gardening
plant
human
People Images & Pictures
vegetable
Food Images & Pictures
bell pepper
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Winter Is Coming
191 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Collection #158: Product Hunt
72 photos
· Curated by Product Hunt
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Backgrounds
Flowers Contained
1,076 photos
· Curated by Jackie Ramirez
Flower Images
plant
vase