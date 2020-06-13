Go to Thant Zin Oo's profile
The famous nickname “Auckland, City of Sails” comes from its iconic location. The famous nickname “Auckland, City of Sails” comes from its iconic location. Located on a small land tongue in the center of the Auckland region, locked in by the Tasman Sea in the west and the Hauraki Gulf in the east, Auckland has plenty of access to the water. More than 500000 sailboats and yachts in various sizes are anchored and moored at marinas within the city. No matter from which side you are approaching Auckland, there is somewhere a marina in sight with rows of sailboats. That's how the city got its name.

