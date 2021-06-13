Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Surya Prakash
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 13, 2021
Xiaomi, Redmi 4
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Rosebud close up
Related tags
rosebud
rosebud creek
rose flower
plant
bud
Flower Images
sprout
blossom
Backgrounds
Related collections
Collection #58: Tobias Lütke
9 photos
· Curated by Tobias Lütke
outdoor
Tree Images & Pictures
vegetation
Roads
100 photos
· Curated by Wilfried Santer
road
gravel
dirt road
Tiny People in a Big World
225 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
People Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Wallpapers