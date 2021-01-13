Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
aleksandra vidova
@sandra_vi
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Московская область, Россия
Published
8 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
московская область
россия
зима
снег
природа
куст
ягоды
berries
bush
Nature Images
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
plant
Animals Images & Pictures
spider
invertebrate
arachnid
Food Images & Pictures
produce
Fruits Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Earth Day
173 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Earth Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #50: Eric E. Anderson
9 photos
· Curated by Eric Anderson
collection
plant
Website Backgrounds
Yellow + Grey
292 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
HD Yellow Wallpapers
plant
flora