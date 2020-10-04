Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Arunalo Sinha Roy
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kumortuli, Hatkhola, Kolkata, West Bengal, India
Published
12 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
The Mother is resting
Related tags
kumortuli
hatkhola
kolkata
west bengal
india
HD Black Wallpapers
building
urban
slum
Free images
Related collections
Urban Jungle
85 photos
· Curated by Desiree Templeman
urban
building
Light Backgrounds
Chicago
361 photos
· Curated by Tom Schenk
HD Chicago Wallpapers
building
united state
Sky and Space
79 photos
· Curated by Leonie Rixon
Space Images & Pictures
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images