Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Adam Rutkowski
@hq1
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Minieuroland, Noworudzka, Klodzko, Poland
Published on
July 24, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Statue of Liberty shot taken in museum of miniatures
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
minieuroland
noworudzka
klodzko
poland
monument
experimental
nyc
Travel Images
HD Art Wallpapers
sculpture
statue
human
People Images & Pictures
HD City Wallpapers
building
town
urban
metropolis
architecture
Free stock photos
Related collections
Collection #85: Chris Brogan
10 photos
· Curated by Chris Brogan
building
urban
HD City Wallpapers
hands
265 photos
· Curated by Anna
hand
People Images & Pictures
ring
Contemplative
156 photos
· Curated by Sam Littlefair
contemplative
plant
HD Dark Wallpapers