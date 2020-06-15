Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Tamas Pap
@tamasp
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lacul Bâlea, România
Published
on
June 15, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Mountain formation with snow and fog
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
lacul bâlea
românia
Mountain Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
hiking
greenery
fog
romania
outdoors
Nature Images
mountain range
peak
ice
slope
glacier
building
housing
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
Free images
Related collections
Christmas Traditions
847 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
tradition
Christmas Images
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Atmospheric
289 photos
· Curated by Greg Bird
atmospheric
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
Journey
78 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
journey
road
outdoor