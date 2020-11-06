Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Patrick Federi
@federi
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Wollishofen, Zürich, Schweiz
Published
on
November 6, 2020
FC7203
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Autobahn Verzweigung Zürich Süd Freeway junction Zurich South
Related tags
wollishofen
zürich
schweiz
road
freeway
aerial view
verzweigung
strassen
HD Autumn Wallpapers
herbst
roads
aerial photography
aerial
verzweigung süd
brunau
wald
Tree Images & Pictures
dji
allmend
zürichsee
Free images
Related collections
Road Trip #1: From Bavaria to Venice
65 photos
· Curated by Karsten Würth (➡️ @karsten.wuerth)
road
bavarium
Cloud Pictures & Images
Pattern & Symmetry
233 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
symmetry
HD Pattern Wallpapers
architecture
Neutrals
52 photos
· Curated by Nicole Knipes
neutral
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant