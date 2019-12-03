Go to budi santoso's profile
@bwprod80
Download free
green leafed plant on a rock
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Padalarang, Bandung Barat, West Java, Indonesia
Published on Canon, EOS 1100D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Stone Garden ( Geo Park )

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

padalarang
bandung barat
west java
indonesia
rock
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
ground
Flower Images
blossom
rubble
pottery
potted plant
vase
jar
slate
planter
Tree Images & Pictures
Free pictures

Related collections

Urban Sense
99 photos · Curated by Muhammad Arif A
urban
street
building
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking