Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Connie Perez
@lemon168
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
April 7, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
alcohol
beverage
drink
cocktail
vase
pottery
potted plant
plant
jar
martini
Pineapple Backgrounds
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
mojito
herbs
planter
mint
Public domain images
Related collections
Cocktails
4 photos
· Curated by Marie-Eve Leclerc
cocktail
plant
Fruits Images & Pictures
Cocktails and Mocktails
34 photos
· Curated by Susan Maclachlan
mocktail
cocktail
drink
Beverage
11 photos
· Curated by carmela Awatin
beverage
alcohol
drink