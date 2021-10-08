Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Eddie Black
@eddiecoyote
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Salem, Salem, United States
Published
on
October 8, 2021
SONY, ILCE-6000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Berries on a tree
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
salem
united states
Tree Images & Pictures
berries
plant
Fruits Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures
cherry
HD Art Wallpapers
painting
Free pictures
Related collections
Collection #91: Amit Gupta
8 photos · Curated by Amit Gupta
HD Wood Wallpapers
outdoor
Tree Images & Pictures
Neon
227 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Neon Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
sign
SPECTACULAR SPECTACLES
445 photos · Curated by Susan H.
People Images & Pictures
glass
sunglass