Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Barbara Zandoval
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lima, Peru
Published
on
January 21, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7RM2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
lima
peru
lima perú
HD City Wallpapers
high rise
building
town
urban
apartment building
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Blue Wallpapers
housing
office building
condo
Free pictures
Related collections
Clean Backgrounds
57 photos · Curated by Mikael Cho
HQ Background Images
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Life Aquatic
496 photos · Curated by Jeremy Beck
outdoor
sea
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #12: Crew
10 photos · Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
outdoor