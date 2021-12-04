Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Konstantin Mishchenko
@themishchenko
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 4, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D850
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
wedding in winter
Beautiful Pictures & Images
interiors
clothing
apparel
People Images & Pictures
human
Wedding Backgrounds
wedding gown
robe
gown
fashion
Nature Images
outdoors
sleeve
bridegroom
suit
coat
overcoat
Free stock photos
Related collections
Books
612 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
Book Images & Photos
reading
Bible Images
Collection #171: FiftyThree
9 photos · Curated by FiftyThree
outdoor
plant
HD Wallpapers
Put a Pin
367 photos · Curated by Kate Carsella
HD Color Wallpapers
plant
Flower Images