Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 14, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Great Pyramid of Giza, Khufu and Cheops - El Giza, Cairo, Egypt
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
cheops
egyptian
Sun Images & Pictures
wonder
HD City Wallpapers
civilization
culture
dawn
necropolis
pyramids
Travel Images
luxor
mummy
sculpture
statue
abandoned
ancient egypt
carving
Desert Images
giza
Backgrounds
Related collections
Superstores
113 photos · Curated by Rita
superstore
Food Images & Pictures
Brown Backgrounds
View Angle
116 photos · Curated by Yienlong Mn
view
angle
building
Portraits
92 photos · Curated by Diane Best
portrait
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers