Go to Aryan Ghauri's profile
Available for hire
Download free
brown and white dome building
brown and white dome building
Lahore City, PakistanPublished on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Badshahi Mosque was built by Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb in 1671.

Related collections

PAKISTAN
36 photos · Curated by Subhani Minhas
pakistan
outdoor
plant
airalo travel
63 photos · Curated by Rinnah Chua
Travel Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking