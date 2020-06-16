Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Elena Putina
@eputina
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Chișinău, Moldova
Published
on
June 16, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Monstera House Plant Minimalism
Related tags
HD Green Wallpapers
chișinău
moldova
monstera
houseplant
moldova
HD Minimalist Wallpapers
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
veins
Public domain images
Related collections
Backgrounds
34 photos
· Curated by Katherine Strauss
HQ Background Images
moldova
chișinău
White & Green
81 photos
· Curated by Anastasia Glukhova
HD White Wallpapers
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
MNML | plants
391 photos
· Curated by Mmm Ok
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
minimal