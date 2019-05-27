Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Lex Johnson
@alexismcjohnson
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
May 28, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
building
architecture
church
altar
apse
HD Black Wallpapers
plant
column
pillar
indoors
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Purple
89 photos
· Curated by Cheryl Kirsten
HD Purple Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
night
Good Morning!
137 photos
· Curated by Danilo Aquino
morning
HD Good Wallpapers
Food Images & Pictures
Soleil
105 photos
· Curated by MARCO MUSUMECI
soleil
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers