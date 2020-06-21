Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Lucas van Oort
@switch_dtp_fotografie
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 21, 2020
RICOH IMAGING COMPANY, LTD., PENTAX K-1
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Leaf on steel grid
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Leaf Backgrounds
grid
plant
Brown Backgrounds
fungus
veins
Tree Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures
Free stock photos
Related collections
Workspace
13 photos · Curated by Carolyne Stanley
workspace
office
work
Things On Desks.
165 photos · Curated by Nicole Knipes
desk
table
HD Grey Wallpapers
Wild
527 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
wild
Flower Images
plant