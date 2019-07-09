Ma`ili, HI has some of the most beautiful sunsets in Hawai`i. It's about a half hour to forty five minutes from Honolulu and is located on the west side of the island. This beach in Ma`ili in particular can make a great backdrop for romantic moments. So it was the perfect place for me to take my wife for golden hour after picking up some shave ice from a local general store. With just a little bit of waiting, I got to see the sun lightly touch the palm trees and the sand ushering in the evening to come. It was beautiful!