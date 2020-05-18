Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Aman Upadhyay
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Asia
Published
on
May 18, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5300
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Camera on Gimbal
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
asia
camera
video camera
sony
filmmaker
zhiyun crane 2
a6500
india
videographer
cinema
cinematography
sony a7
filmmaking
shoot
shoots
aman upadhyay
gimbal
zhiyun gimbal
zhiyun
zhiyun crane 3
Public domain images
Related collections
IMG BANK WINTER
253 photos · Curated by Vendela Strandlund
Light Backgrounds
building
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Cameras and lenses
7 photos · Curated by Mithuna Thottethodi
lense
camera
electronic
Photography
346 photos · Curated by dan xavier
photography
photo
camera