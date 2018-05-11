After a day cooped up in an office I had to get out in the open and get some fresh air. I walked five miles out of my city in the sun and reached this spot known as ‘Devils Dyke’ in the South Downs National Park outside Brighton, England. I arrived just at sunset with this lone paraglider just getting ready to fly. He did me the courtesy of flying directly overhead a couple of times so I could get the perfect shot. It was a blissful moment and capturing it on camera was only second to whatever he must have been experiencing up there in the sky with the whole world below him.