Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Joyce G
@joyce_
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
September 30, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
minimal nature
110 photos
· Curated by the blowup
minimal
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Plants • Greenery • Grasses
114 photos
· Curated by Kerstin Schwerdtfeger
Grass Backgrounds
greenery
plant
backgrounds/graphics
80 photos
· Curated by andy pendragon
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Related tags
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Grass Backgrounds
droplet
HD Grey Wallpapers
Free pictures